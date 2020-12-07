 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire to North Ohio Avenue in Atlantic City leaves it uninhabitable Monday
0 comments

Fire to North Ohio Avenue in Atlantic City leaves it uninhabitable Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
The Atlantic City Fire Department
Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — Three occupants were able to escape a blaze in the second-floor bedroom of their two-story row home with no injuries Monday evening on North Ohio Avenue here, said Fire Chief Scott Evans.

At about 8:30 p.m., the fire departments received the call, and five city companies, which equals 28 firefighters, showed up at the scene, Evans said. 

The fire on the second floor of 612 North Ohio Ave. extended to the exterior of 610 North Ohio Ave., which is a vacant house under construction, Evans said. No firefighters were injured fighting the blaze, he said.

The fire was under control in an hour, Evans said. The house was rendered uninhabitable with heavy fire, smoke and fire damage, he said.

The occupants were relocated by the American Cross, Evans said.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News