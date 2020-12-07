Fire to North Ohio Avenue in Atlantic City leaves it uninhabitable Monday

ATLANTIC CITY — Three occupants were able to escape a blaze in the second-floor bedroom of their two-story row home with no injuries Monday evening on North Ohio Avenue here, said Fire Chief Scott Evans.
At about 8:30 p.m., the fire departments received the call, and five city companies, which equals 28 firefighters, showed up at the scene, Evans said.
The fire on the second floor of 612 North Ohio Ave. extended to the exterior of 610 North Ohio Ave., which is a vacant house under construction, Evans said. No firefighters were injured fighting the blaze, he said.
The fire was under control in an hour, Evans said. The house was rendered uninhabitable with heavy fire, smoke and fire damage, he said.
The occupants were relocated by the American Cross, Evans said.
