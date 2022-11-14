Fire to Egg Harbor Township home displaces tenants, pets

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Fire officials say a Sunday afternoon blaze that displaced both people and pets started in the kitchen.
Firefighters from Scullville, Bargaintown and Somers Point fire departments responded to the fire at a home in the 200 block of Weymouth Avenue.
After getting the call at 3:55 p.m., officers pulled up to find the occupants and pets evacuated, police said on Monday.
The fire started in the kitchen and spread "quickly" throughout the home, police said.
The home was considered uninhabitable from the damage, police said.
The American Red Cross responded, taking the occupants to a temporary living space, police said.
Police said the fire's cause is not suspicious.
