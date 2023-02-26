A fire was reported on the 2700 block of Falcon Court in Hamilton Township on Sunday.

Photographs of the fire were posted on community Facebook pages with hundreds of people expressing their concern with reactions and comments. Messages left at several local fire companies and departments and other first responders were not immediately returned.

Scan AtlanticCity first reported the fire.

Nikki Fleisch, of Galloway Township, shot photographs of the fire. She said via Facebook Messenger that her fiancé, a Germania firefighter, got a call alerting local first responders of the fire at 10:03 a.m.

Mayor Carl Pitale commented about the fire using his personal Facebook account, saying that he had visited the scene of the fire at 11:30 a.m. He said he met with the owner and resident of the impacted property, adding there was at that time no indication anyone had been injured in the fire.

In his Facebook comment, Pitale said about 50 firefighters from multiple area fire companies were on the scene. Pitale thanked them and the other first responders. He said they had saved a pet hamster from a property adjacent to the fire. A Facebook message sent to Pitale asking for additional information was not immediately returned.

“Great job to all of the volunteer firefighters, police, rescue, HTMUA, SJ Gas, American Red Cross and other “helpers”. A hamster was rescued from an adjoining condo, putting smiles on the (owners’) faces!” Pitale said on Facebook.