Fire in Wharton State Forest has spread to 600 acres

Wharton State Forest fire smoke plume spreads over A.C. and Ocean City

A smoke plume from a Wharton State Forest fire spreads Sunday over Atlantic City and Ocean City.

 Greg Gadren, Provided

The combination of dry air and gusty winds has rapidly extended a forest fire in Wharton State Forest on Sunday.

As of 9 p.m., the fire, which originated near Batsto Village, had encapsulated 600 acres in parts of Mullica Township and Hammonton in Atlantic County, as well as Washington Township and Shamong in Burlington County, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. Ten percent of the fire had been contained.

Six structures are threatened in the Paradise Lakes Campground in the forest, prompting evacuations, officials said. Pineland Adventures suspended its kayak and canoe trips.

Batsto Village closed.

The Forest Fire Service responded to a wildfire in a remote section of Wharton State Forest, originating along the Mullica River. At 4:30 p.m., the fire was at 100 acres but just three hours later was engulfing 600 acres.

Relative humidity values were as low as 25% in Hammonton and 31% in Oswego Lake, Burlington County, near the site of the fire, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. Coupled with sustained winds as high as 23 mph in Hammonton and 28 mph in Oswego Lake and conditions were favorable for wildfire spread.

The northwest winds blew that smoke to the beaches. People on Twitter reported seeing smoke in Atlantic City and Ocean City, around 25 to 30 miles away from the origin of the fire.

Humidity will be low again Monday, dipping under 35%. While winds will be breezy, they will be weaker than they were Sunday.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
