Fire in Atlantic City's Ducktown neighborhood shows the dangers of vacant homes

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.

Although some residents were unaware of the fire, others in the area said they woke up to the smell of smoke and an explosion.

Araceli Navarrete, 17, said she was home asleep with her parents until they were awakened by the smell of smoke.

“I could smell the smoke from inside our house,” said Navarrete. “We all looked around to see if the smoke was coming from inside, but it was coming from the house next door.”

Navarrete said it was cold out, so she and her parents stayed inside and watched as firefighters battled the fire from their home on Arctic Avenue, the same block where the blaze was.

Amana Nabizada, 51, also was awakened, along with her husband and daughter, when the smell of smoke filled her home, a few buildings in front of the house fire.

“I was a little confused because I could smell smoke and it was a little hot, but it wasn’t coming from my house,” said Nabizada, who thought for a brief moment her house could have been on fire. “I check outside and then five minutes later, I hear a loud boom, like a collision, and saw my neighbor’s house on fire."