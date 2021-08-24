Fire extinguished inside vacant Wildwood restaurant

WILDWOOD — A woman was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after the vacant building she was staying in caught fire early Tuesday morning, Wildwood Police said Tuesday.

Around 4:20 a.m., a woman, whose name has not been released, alerted officers on foot patrol about a fire at the former Colleen's Restaurant at 222 E. Schellenger Ave., police said in a statement.

Firefighters arrived and knocked down the blaze quickly, police said. Crews were on the scene for approximately two hours.

The woman who reported the fire was determined to be homeless and squatting inside the vacant building at the time.

She was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation but no other injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office, the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division and the city's Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.

The building was the site of a fire in 2019, police said.

