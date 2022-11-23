Fire displaces residents of Egg Harbor City home

EGG HARBOR CITY — At least eight people were displaced on Tuesday evening following a fire that damaged the interior of a city home.

Firefighters from Egg Harbor City and South Egg Harbor were called to the home on Cincinnati Avenue at 5:50 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building, as well as a fire shooting out from a window, Fire Chief Walter Kienzle said on Wednesday.

The fire started in a second-floor room. Most smoke and heat damage happened on that floor. The first floor suffered water damage, as well, Kienzle said.

No injuries to the home's occupants or firefighters were reported. The home's occupants evacuated the house safely, Kienzle said.

The fire remains under investigation, but it appeared to be accidental, Kienzle said.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. Firefighters were on scene for about two hours.