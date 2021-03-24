Fire destroys two houses in Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A fire Tuesday left two South Philadelphia Avenue homes unlivable, South Egg Harbor Volunteer Fire Company Chief Scott Feldman said Wednesday.

The call came in at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday about a structure fire in the 400 block of South Philadelphia, Feldman said. When he arrived on the scene within 5 minutes, he saw heavy fire at the rear of the house where the fire started, but the fire was also already inside the neighboring home, which was only 5 feet away.

Firefighters and equipment from South Egg Harbor, Laureldale, Elwood, Pomona, Egg Harbor City and Germania battled the blaze, Feldman said.

Firefighters had one line of water flowing between the two buildings, Feldman said. The blaze inside the second house that caught fire was brought under control in 5 minutes with a second line. A third line was used for the house where the fire started. Firefighters came into the home through the front door knocked the fire back to two back rooms and the porch.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The residents in both houses had enough time to evacuate, Feldman said. No residents or firefighters were injured.

+6 Grant will help Galloway, EHC firefighters breathe easier GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — In a pile in the back of the Germania Volunteer Fire Company Hall stood …

One person was living in one house, and at least four people lived in the other, Feldman said. The American Red Cross was on the scene to provide assistance.