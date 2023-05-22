DOWNE TOWNSHIP — Flames destroyed both a two-story log cabin and two RVs on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from multiple departments, including Port Norris, Bridgeton, Millville and Leesburg, responded to the fire on Ackley Road in the township's Newport section.

The first departments were called to the fire at around 2:38 p.m., township firefighters said.

The call was upgraded to a working fire after several emergency callers reported a house was on fire.

Firefighters arrived to find both the cabin and RVs engulfed in flames.

A backhoe was brought into the woods by the township so firefighters could clear debris and fully extinguish the flames.

The response lasted for over four hours.

Firefighters say the property is vacant, being used often as a dumping site for about a year. Township officials are working to resolve issues associated with the property, firefighters said.

The fire was being investigated by the Bridgeton Fire Prevention Bureau.

Firefighters did not say if the blaze is considered suspicious or accidental.