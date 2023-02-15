MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — A family lost their belongings when a two-alarm fire destroyed their home Tuesday night.
The fire started about 8 p.m. in the 200 block of Port Elizabeth-Cumberland Road, according to a report by 6ABC.
Photos of the blaze show it went throughout the house.
State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Port Elizabeth Volunteer Fire Company said Tuesday morning the family is looking for clothing for three teenagers, two boys and one girl, and a mother.
The fire company directed questions about the blaze to the Cumberland County fire marshal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
