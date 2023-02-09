GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A fire damaged a secluded home off Route 9 early Thursday morning.
Police and multiple township fire companies were called to 655 Ezra Boyce Road around 1:21 a.m. after the fire was reported.
The first officers on scene found the house fully engulfed by flames, police said in a news release. The residents of the home escaped the home safely, police said.
No injuries were reported.
The fire's cause remains under investigation, police said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.