Fire destroys Galloway Township home
Fire destroys Galloway Township home

GALLOWAY — An early afternoon fire destroyed a home on North Pembrook Way in the Pembrook Village development, according to eyewitness reports. 

Carl Palzer, 41, said he got to the scene about five minutes before any fire trucks when he saw smoke.

“By the time I got to the front of the house, flames were shooting out of the roof of the garage,” the Galloway resident said, adding that he spoke with neighbors across the street from the home and they heard crackling before finally seeing smoke and realizing what was going on.

South Egg Harbor, OceanVille, BayView, and Port Republic fire departments responded to the fire. 

No injuries were immediately reported. 

Rita Killmer, 78, said she heard sirens but thought nothing of it.

“I heard the sirens, but every Saturday they have Santa Clause on the (fire) truck, so that’s what I thought it was. But then I heard it stop and then a car going by fast," Killmer said. "I opened the garage door to get my mail. When I opened the door, I see all these flames.”

Killmer said she believed the family who lives in the home was out of town. Neighbors said they had contacted the family. 

This is a developing story check back for updates 

