Fire destroys Galloway Township home on Christmas Eve

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An early afternoon fire destroyed a home Thursday in the Pembrook Village development, according to eyewitness reports.
Carl Palzer, 41, said he got to the scene on North Pembrook Way about five minutes before any firetrucks after he saw smoke.
“By the time I got to the front of the house, flames were shooting out of the roof of the garage,” the Galloway resident said, adding he spoke with neighbors across the street from the home and they heard crackling before finally seeing smoke and realizing what was happening.
Firefighters from the South Egg Harbor, OceanVille, Bayview and Port Republic companies responded to the fire.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Rita Killmer, 78, said she heard sirens but thought nothing of it.
“I heard the sirens, but every Saturday they have Santa Claus on the (fire)truck, so that’s what I thought it was. But then I heard it stop and then a car going by fast,” Killmer said. “I opened the garage door to get my mail. When I opened the door, I see all these flames.”
Killmer said she believed the family who lives in the home was out of town. Neighbors said they had contacted the family.
