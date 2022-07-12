Fire destroys car in Deerfield Township

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — A car caught fire on the Deerfield Bridgeton Pike shortly after sunset on Monday, State Police said.
The fire was first reported at 8:48 p.m.
The vehicle was found to have been traveling on the roadway when smoke began to rise from it and became engulfed in flames, Trooper Brandi Slota said on Tuesday.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames shortly after arriving on scene, Slota said.
No injuries were reported, and the fire's cause is not believed to be suspicious, Slota said.
The fire's cause remains under investigation.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.