Fire damages Wildwood Crest pizza shop building
Fire damages Wildwood Crest pizza shop building

WILDWOOD CREST — A storage unit for Sal's Pizza Shop sustained smoke and fire damage Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 8500 block of New Jersey Avenue about 3:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the storage unit, fire Chief Ron Harwood said Tuesday.

The fire was under control in 15 to 20 minutes, Harwood said. 

No injuries were reported.

Both the pizza shop and second-floor apartments, which Harwood said are often used as summer rentals, were unoccupied when the fire happened.

The fire was mainly contained to the storage unit, where the pizza shop's owners store ice machines and other restaurant equipment, Harwood said.

The fire remains under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

