Fire damages West Atlantic City townhome

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters were called to a townhouse blaze Tuesday afternoon in the West Atlantic City section of the township.
The fire happened shortly before 4 p.m., said the Northfield Fire Department, who responded to the fire alongside fire crews from Egg Harbor Township and Somers Point.
Photos online show flames coming from the townhouse's third floor.
It's unclear for how long the fire burned or whether anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Eric Conklin
