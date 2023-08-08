VINELAND — A four-alarm blaze destroyed a city church late Monday night.

Bystanders spotted flames coming from inside the Voice of Deliverance New Covenant Church in the 1400 block of East Chestnut Avenue about 10 p.m., fire Chief Lou Tramontana said Tuesday.

The evangelical church holds services weekly and also offers programs for young adults, according to its website.

A church representative couldn't immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

The first firefighters at the church watched as flames began building in the church's rear, Tramontana said.

Officials don't believe anyone was inside the church when the fire started, Tramontana said. The fire was extinguished within about two hours with help from about 70 firefighters across five companies.

One firefighter suffered a minor eye injury, but no one else was harmed, Tramontana said.

The fire was being investigated by the local fire bureau with help from the New Jersey Fire Marshal's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Tramontana said.

The scene was still being cleared Tuesday afternoon.