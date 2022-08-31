Fire damages roof of Chili's restaurant in Mays Landing

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A fire burned through the roof of Chili’s Bar & Grill Wednesday morning.

Crews from the Laureldale, Mays Landing, Cardiff and Cologne volunteer fire companies responded after the call came in about 10 a.m. for a roof fire at the Black Horse Pike restaurant near the Hamilton Mall. The restaurant typically opens at 11 a.m.

The first firefighters arrived to smoke billowing from the roof, Laureldale fire Chief Mike Swain said. Damage trickled down to the building’s interior.

Firefighters could be seen about 11:30 a.m. removing burnt material from inside the restaurant.

No injuries were reported as of 11:45 a.m., Swain said. The fire was still being investigated about noon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.