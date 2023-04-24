HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A fire damaged a property in the township's Laureldale neighborhood on Friday night.
The fire happened around 9:30 p.m. on Holly Street.
Egg Harbor Township firefighters from Bargaintown said its department was called over to to fire as part of the Atlantic County Tanker Task Force, supplying water to the scene.
Bargaintown's crews were at the property for about five hours.
