Ocean City Castaway Cove fire under control, officials say

OCEAN CITY — Fire struck Playland's Castaway Cove on the Boardwalk on Saturday morning.

The fire began at 7:40 a.m. in the building that includes the amusement park's arcade, offices, a hamburger restaurant and a Dairy Queen, according to a news release from the city. The building suffered extensive damage.

The blaze was under control by late morning, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said, but firefighters remained on the scene to extinguish the last flames.

A west wind fueled the fire but likely spared neighboring buildings, Bergen said.

All of the rides in the back appeared untouched. Bergen said the Boardwalk did not appear to sustain any structural damage, but it would be assessed and access to the surrounding area would be blocked off for the time being.

The building was empty at the time the fire started, and no injuries were reported, Bergen said.

In a statement on Facebook, Playland management thanked people for their concerns and promised to rebuild.