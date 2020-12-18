 Skip to main content
Fire damages Ocean City home
Ocean City Fire Department
Press photo

OCEAN CITY — Fire damaged a seasonal home on Asbury Avenue on Thursday, a city spokesman said Friday.

At 8:34 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Asbury Avenue for a reported fire, city spokesman Doug Bergen said in a news release. The first arriving unit reported heavy fire coming from the front deck area. Crews used a hose line to extinguish the main exterior body of the fire and protect the adjoining neighbor's house. Hand lines were also used to extinguish the fire near the attic.

The fire was under control in about 45 minutes, Bergen said. The second floor and exterior sustained extensive damage.

No injuries were reported, but a dog was found and removed from the home and brought to its owner, who was in town but not in the home at the time of the fire, Bergen said.

Fire crews from Marmora and Margate assisted, as well as Upper Township EMS.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

