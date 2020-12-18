Fire damages Ocean City home

OCEAN CITY — Fire damaged a seasonal home on Asbury Avenue on Thursday, a city spokesman said Friday.
At 8:34 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Asbury Avenue for a reported fire, city spokesman Doug Bergen said in a news release. The first arriving unit reported heavy fire coming from the front deck area. Crews used a hose line to extinguish the main exterior body of the fire and protect the adjoining neighbor's house. Hand lines were also used to extinguish the fire near the attic.
The fire was under control in about 45 minutes, Bergen said. The second floor and exterior sustained extensive damage.
No injuries were reported, but a dog was found and removed from the home and brought to its owner, who was in town but not in the home at the time of the fire, Bergen said.
Fire crews from Marmora and Margate assisted, as well as Upper Township EMS.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
OCBEACHTrees_Press beach trees Stow
Dana Stow of Williamstown and her daughter Addison decorate a shell to add to those decorating a tree placed at the North Street Beach in Ocean City.
BILL BARLOW/FOR THE PRESS
112920_nws_octree
On Nov.28 2020, in Ocean City on the 55th street beach, Melanie and Rick Stampone placed a Christmas tree in the sand, along with a marker pen and seashells, inviting strangers and passersby to write messages of hope for 2020 and 2021. People and families could by found posing by the tree for a picture since Wednesday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
112920_nws_octree
On Nov.28 2020, in Ocean City on the 55th street beach, Melanie and Rick Stampone placed a Christmas tree in the sand, along with a marker pen and seashells, inviting strangers and passersby to write messages of hope for 2020 and 2021. People and families could by found posing by the tree for a picture since Wednesday. (l-r) Melaney McCurry of Pottstown and Karen Palena of Delran, friends of the Stampones, biked down from 9th street to visit the tree.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
112920_nws_octree
On Nov.28 2020, in Ocean City on the 55th street beach, Melanie and Rick Stampone placed a Christmas tree in the sand, along with a marker pen and seashells, inviting strangers and passersby to write messages of hope for 2020 and 2021. People and families could by found posing by the tree for a picture since Wednesday. Karen Palena of Delran, friend of the Stampones, writes a message on a shell.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
112920_nws_octree
Melaney McCurry, left, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and Karen Palena, of Delran, biked down from Ninth Street in Ocean City to visit the tree set up on the 55th Street beach and write a message on a shell. The two are friends of Melanie and Rick Stampone, who placed the Christmas tree in the sand on the 55th Street beach, along with a marker pen and seashells, inviting strangers and passersby to write messages of hope for 2020 and 2021. The Stampones put out the tree after learning about one placed on the North Street beach by Sue McElwee.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
112920_nws_octree
On Nov.28 2020, in Ocean City on the 55th street beach, Melanie and Rick Stampone placed a Christmas tree in the sand, along with a marker pen and seashells, inviting strangers and passersby to write messages of hope for 2020 and 2021. People and families could by found posing by the tree for a picture since Wednesday. Seasonal Ocean City residents Bill and Sharon Cattie pose for a picture.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
112920_nws_octree
On Nov.28 2020, in Ocean City on the 55th street beach, Melanie and Rick Stampone placed a Christmas tree in the sand, along with a marker pen and seashells, inviting strangers and passersby to write messages of hope for 2020 and 2021. People and families could by found posing by the tree for a picture since Wednesday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees shells
Propelled by social media and a search for safe ways to celebrate the holidays, a brightly decorated tree on North Street Beach in Ocean City has drawn increasing attention, as has another at the other end of the island, put in place at 55th Street. People have taken to writing their names on shells at the foot of the trees to contribute to the festive beach scene.
BILL BARLOW/FOR THE PRESS
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees (17)
Propelled by social media and a search for safe ways to celebrate the holidays, a brightly decorated tree on North Street Beach in Ocean City has drawn increasing attention, as has another at the other end of the island, at 55th Street.
BILL BARLOW / FOR THE PRESS
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees (11)
Someone collected decorated shells placed around a tree at North Street in Ocean City last year and hung them on a stretch of dune fence this year. The woman who put the tree on the beach this year described it as a nice surprise.
BILL BARLOW/FOR THE PRESS
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees (8)
Propelled by social media and a search for safe ways to celebrate the holidays, a brightly decorated tree on North Street Beach in Ocean City has drawn increasing attention, as has another at the other end of the island, put in place at 55th Street.
BILL BARLOW/FOR THE PRESS
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees (5)
Propelled by social media and a search for safe ways to celebrate the holidays, a brightly decorated tree on North Street Beach in Ocean City has drawn increasing attention, as has another at the other end of the island, put in place at 55th Street.
BILL BARLOW/FOR THE PRESS
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees (15)
Someone collected decorated shells placed around a tree at North Street in Ocean City last year and hung them on a stretch of dune fence this year. The woman who put the tree on the beach this year described it as a nice surprise.
BILL BARLOW/FOR THE PRESS
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees (4)
The Holloway family of Upper Township, Neil and Joanne Holloway and children Sophia, 6, and Isabella, 3, gather for a photo in front of a tree placed on the 55th Street beach in Ocean City. They said the trees add some joy to a holiday season that faces new limits.
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees North(9)
Propelled by social media and a search for safe ways to celebrate the holidays, a brightly decorated tree on North Street Beach in Ocean City has drawn increasing attention, as has another at the other end of the island, put in place at 55th Street.
BILL BARLOW/FOR THE PRESS
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees (16)
Someone collected decorated shells placed around a tree at North Street in Ocean City last year and hung them on a stretch of dune fence this year. The woman who put the tree on the beach this year described it as a nice surprise.
BILL BARLOW/FOR THE PRESS
ocbeachtrees_Press beach trees (13)
Someone collected decorated shells placed around a tree at North Street in Ocean City last year and hung them on a stretch of dune fence this year. Sue McElwee described it as a nice surprise.
BILL BARLOW /FOR THE PRESS
