Fire damages mixed-use building in Hammonton

HAMMONTON — A two-story, mixed-use building caught fire early Saturday morning on South Egg Harbor Road, according to a Facebook post from the Collings Lakes Fire Department.
The department was dispatched at 4:56 a.m. to assist the Hammonton Fire Department, the post said. Units from Collings Lakes set up ladder pipe operations and laid about 1,000 feet of hose from a fire hydrant a couple blocks away.
The department stayed on scene until about 9:30 a.m. to assist with overhaul and final extinguishment, the post said.
— Ahmad Austin
