HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters were called to a home in Mays Landing before sunrise Wednesday after a fire broke out inside.
Collings Lakes firefighters were called to the home on Farragut Avenue at 5:23 a.m.
A working fire was seen from a 2½-story home once crews arrived, firefighters said.
The scene was cleared by about 7 a.m., firefighters said.
No injuries were reported.
Photos show the home surrounded by firefighters working the scene. Firefighters used ground ladders to reach the home's upper floors.
A cause for the fire was not released.
