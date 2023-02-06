DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A fire damaged a home on Route 47 early on Monday morning, state police said.
The fire prompted a response from multiple local fire departments.
State Police responded to the home in the 900 of Route 47 at approximately 6:22 a.m. . The home's occupants were able to exit safely, and no injuries were reported, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Goshen Volunteer Fire Company said on their Facebook page that they were called in, helping crews from the Dennis Township Fire Company.
The fire was extinguished without further incident, Curry said.
The fire's cause remained under investigation on Monday morning, Curry said.
