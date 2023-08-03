BUENA — A woman and an infant were taken to the hospital Thursday after an explosion caused a three-alarm fire that destroyed a home and damaged several others.

In addition, four people from the home have not been accounted for, Franklin Township police Chief Matthew DeCesari said.

The fire happened in the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard in the Landisville section of the borough. The first calls came in about 10:35 a.m.

Police said they are investigating the fire as a criminal act with help from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

DeCesari could not confirm what caused the explosion.

“We are going to treat it as a crime scene until we can determine what the cause is,” DeCesari said. “In a small community like the borough’s Landisville section, everyone is feeling the impacts of the blaze knowing people were hurt.”

As of 2 p.m., the infant was en route to a burn center in Pennsylvania, DeCesari said.

The woman appeared to have burns but no life-threatening injuries, he said.

“This is just something that’s very tragic,” DeCesari said Thursday afternoon during a news conference. “Everybody seems to know each other, and when you have an incident like this, it really hits everyone.”

Bomb squad members were called to the scene, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives dispatched a team as well, DeCesari said.

Sarah Soto, a neighbor across the street, was awoken by the explosion about 10:30 a.m., comparing the sound to a thundering semitruck. She ran outside to find the house engulfed in flames.

Seeing a need to act quickly, she ran toward the flames to aid those fleeing without shoes.

“A lot of debris was down in the house,” Soto said, panting. “You could see the front of it, like the house was split in two.”

Three blocks away, Migdalia Quiles ventured out only after hearing helicopters whirring overhead and police vehicles swarming the house.