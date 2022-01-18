Fire damages home on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Area firefighters battling freezing temperatures extinguished a house fire on Fire Road late Tuesday afternoon.
The fire is believed to have been first reported between around 3:45 p.m. Everyone evacuated the home safely, the homeowner said.
Firefighters arrived on the scene, across from the former Lenox building, and found a fully involved working fire, with flames emanating from multiple portions of the home, Farmington Volunteer Fire Company's Chief Harry Goodman said.
The fire's cause was still being investigated early Tuesday night, Goodman added.
Fire Road was detoured between Doughty and Delilah roads while more than five fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were parked outside the two-floor yellow home in the 2600 block of Fire Road.
Fire Road is detoured between Doughty and Delilah roads because of this house fire. pic.twitter.com/21NvxSHdJQ— Eric Conklin (@ACPressConklin) January 18, 2022
Many firefighters scoured the home as they worked to clear the scene while smoke was still emanating from the structure's second floor.
The homeowner, who did not wish to be identified, was not home when the flames broke out, and said her son and his friends were in the residence's detached garage when they smelled smoke. They entered the kitchen, found a small fire and unsuccessfully attempted to douse it, she said.
"When I got here, you couldn't see the sky because there were so many clouds," the homeowner said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.