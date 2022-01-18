 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire damages home on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township
0 Comments
top story

Fire damages home on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Area firefighters battling freezing temperatures extinguished a house fire on Fire Road late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is believed to have been first reported between around 3:45 p.m. Everyone evacuated the home safely, the homeowner said.

Firefighters arrived on the scene, across from the former Lenox building, and found a fully involved working fire, with flames emanating from multiple portions of the home, Farmington Volunteer Fire Company's Chief Harry Goodman said.

The fire's cause was still being investigated early Tuesday night, Goodman added.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fire Road was detoured between Doughty and Delilah roads while more than five fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were parked outside the two-floor yellow home in the 2600 block of Fire Road.

Many firefighters scoured the home as they worked to clear the scene while smoke was still emanating from the structure's second floor.

The homeowner, who did not wish to be identified, was not home when the flames broke out, and said her son and his friends were in the residence's detached garage when they smelled smoke. They entered the kitchen, found a small fire and unsuccessfully attempted to douse it, she said.

"When I got here, you couldn't see the sky because there were so many clouds," the homeowner said. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News