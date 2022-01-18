Fire damages home on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Area firefighters battling freezing temperatures extinguished a house fire on Fire Road late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is believed to have been first reported between around 3:45 p.m. Everyone evacuated the home safely, the homeowner said.

Firefighters arrived on the scene, across from the former Lenox building, and found a fully involved working fire, with flames emanating from multiple portions of the home, Farmington Volunteer Fire Company's Chief Harry Goodman said.

The fire's cause was still being investigated early Tuesday night, Goodman added.

Fire Road was detoured between Doughty and Delilah roads while more than five fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were parked outside the two-floor yellow home in the 2600 block of Fire Road.

Many firefighters scoured the home as they worked to clear the scene while smoke was still emanating from the structure's second floor.