Fire damages home in Fountain Lakes development in Egg Harbor Township
Fire damages home in Fountain Lakes development in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Various fire departments were summoned to a house fire in the Fountain Lake development in the township Tuesday evening.

The fire was first reported on Superior Road around 5:30 p.m., according to the Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company

The first unit arrived and found a working fire engulfing the home and endangering adjacent homes, according to the company. 

A second alarm was placed to help fight the blaze, the fire department said. Various departments from the township, Somers Point, Mays Landing were called to the scene.

Crews remained at home until 10 p.m. No injuries were reported, the fire department said.

The department did not say if anyone has been displaced by the blaze.

The blaze is still under investigation by the township fire inspector.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

