 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire damages home in Egg Harbor Township
0 Comments
top story

Fire damages home in Egg Harbor Township

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

An uncontrolled fire raging at a North Carolina fertilizer plant forced the evacuations of thousands of people as firefighters warned early Tuesday that chemicals at the site could cause a large explosion. Authorities drove through neighborhoods and knocked on doors asking residents to leave within a one-mile radius (1.6 km) of the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on the northside of Winston-Salem, where the fire started Monday night. Bright orange flames could be seen shooting into the sky along with thick plumes of smoke as lights from firetrucks and other first responder vehicles surrounded the fully engulfed building. The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the evacuation area included about 6,500 people in 2,500 homes.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters were summoned to a house fire Tuesday evening in the Fountain Lake development.

The fire on Superior Road was first reported about 5:30 p.m., according to the Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company.

The first unit arrived and found a working fire engulfing the home and endangering adjacent homes, according to the company. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A second alarm was placed to help fight the blaze, the fire company said. Various departments from the township, Somers Point and Mays Landing were called to the scene.

Crews remained at the home until 10 p.m., the fire company said. No injuries were reported.

The department did not say whether anyone was displaced by the blaze.

The fire is under investigation by the township fire inspector.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Great Wall of China seen from the Olympic bubble

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News