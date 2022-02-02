Fire damages home in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters were summoned to a house fire Tuesday evening in the Fountain Lake development.
The fire on Superior Road was first reported about 5:30 p.m., according to the Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company.
The first unit arrived and found a working fire engulfing the home and endangering adjacent homes, according to the company.
A second alarm was placed to help fight the blaze, the fire company said. Various departments from the township, Somers Point and Mays Landing were called to the scene.
Crews remained at the home until 10 p.m., the fire company said. No injuries were reported.
The department did not say whether anyone was displaced by the blaze.
The fire is under investigation by the township fire inspector.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
