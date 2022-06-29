Fire damages home in Cape May Court House

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A fast-moving fire destroyed through a Cape May Court House home Tuesday.
The blaze broke out around 2 p.m. in the first block of Maple Court, the Cape May Court House Fire Department said on its Facebook page Tuesday.
Firefighters from Dennis Township were also brought on to the call to provide mutual aid, the fire department said on its Facebook page.
Heislerville firefighters covered Dennis Township while the station was battling the blaze in Cape May Court House, the fire department said.
Whether or not any injuries were reported was unclear Wednesday afternoon.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help the homeowners.
People are also reading…
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.