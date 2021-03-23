 Skip to main content
Fire damages home in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY — A house on Kentucky Avenue was damaged Tuesday after a fire broke out on the second floor, Fire Chief Scott Evans said.

Around 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 610 N. Kentucky Ave. where smoke was visible to crews upon arrival. 

Crews forced entry and contained the fire quickly, Evans said.

"The first companies on the scene forced entry and aggressively attacked the fire with the hose line to contain it," Evans said.

It was this action that saved the home from being a total loss, according to Evans.

"It was a great stop by these guys," Evans said. "They saved the house."

The second floor sustained heavy smoke and fire damage but is repairable.

The occupant was not home when the fire started but a dog escaped from the house when crews arrived. The dog was secured by the Atlantic City Police Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Evans said. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

