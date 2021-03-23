Fire damages home in Atlantic City, dog rescued

ATLANTIC CITY — A house on Kentucky Avenue was damaged Tuesday after a fire broke out on the second floor, fire Chief Scott Evans said.

About 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 600 block of North Kentucky Avenue, where smoke was visible to crews upon arrival, Evans said. Crews forced entry and contained the fire quickly.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The first companies on the scene forced entry and aggressively attacked the fire with the hose line to contain it,” Evans said.

It was this action that saved the home from being destroyed, he said. “They saved the house.”

The second floor sustained heavy smoke and fire damage but is repairable, Evans said.

The occupant was not home when the fire started, but a dog escaped from the house when crews arrived. The dog was secured by the Police Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Evans said.

Contact Molly Shelly: 609-272-7241 mshelly@pressofac.com Twitter @mollycshelly

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.