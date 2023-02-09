GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A fire damaged a home off Route 9 early Thursday morning.
Police and firefighters were called to the 600 block of Ezra Boyce Road at 1:21 a.m. The first officers on scene found the house engulfed in flames, police said in a news release.
The residents of the home escaped safely, police said. No injuries were reported.
The fire's cause remains under investigation.
Fire crews from Oceanville, Bayview, Port Republic, Germania, Pomona, Absecon, South Egg Harbor and Egg Harbor Township responded, as did the Galloway Ambulance Squad.
