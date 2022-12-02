Fire companies sign on to cover Tuckerton amid suspended department snags

TUCKERTON — With uncertainties surrounding the borough's decommissioned fire company, both the West Tuckerton and Parkertown fire departments will cover the town for emergency responses services through May 31, 2024.

The Tuckerton Fire Company No. 1 was taken out of service by Borough Council in June. The borough took action after the state Department of Community Affairs' Division of Fire Safety considered the public unsafe under the company's protection, citing a “non-compliance with certain rules and standards on fire protection."

Borough Council on Nov. 7 passed a pair of shared service agreements for services by West Tuckerton and Parkertown. Under the terms, their respective fire districts will be paid $40,000 yearly by the borough, according to the agreements.

Borough Clerk Jenny Gleghorn could not be reached for comment on Thursday morning.

It's both the borough and each fire district's intent to consider the agreements for renewal after May 31, 2024, but the governing body may terminate them until then, with a 60-day notice, the agreements say.

West Tuckerton and Parkertown firefighters have been covering the borough for emergency calls since early June, when the Borough Council held a special meeting to close the department.

Meanwhile, its chief, Dale Eggert, has had his firefighting certifications stripped by the Division of Fire Safety for alleged misconduct, both before and after his squad's operations were suspended. He's planning to appeal the ruling in court, he said.

"Our facts will destroy their (Fire Safety Division) allegations," Dale Eggert said.

The Division cites "misconduct, lack of competency, and misleading reading statements" for the cancellation, according to a letter written by Kent D. Neiswender, supervisor for the Division's Office and Training Certification.

In his letter dated Aug. 15, Neiswender said evidence supporting the judgment includes "erroneous" and "misleading" public statements before the Ocean County Fire Chief's Association and on social media as head of the fire company.

On July 25, the Division said Dale Eggert broke the rules by using his radio, which it claims shouldn't have been in his possession because of his department's suspended status, to request police roadblocks and traffic diversion at an emergency scene. Two other fire departments already cleared it, Neiswender's letter reads.

The radio should have been returned on or about June 9, when the department's activities were halted, according to the ruling.

Nothing should have kept Dale Eggert from having it on him, he said.

"I have the proof to show that I was allowed to be in possession of said radio," Dale Eggert said.

While Dale Eggert is sidelined because of the Division's actions, Tuckerton Fire Company No. 1's team feels response times aren't suitable. Lee Eggert made Borough Council aware on Nov. 7 of multiple emergency calls he said lacked a quick answer for service.

"The people of Tuckerton are not safe," Lee Eggert, Dale Eggert's father and acting chief, said after the shared service agreement was passed.

Equipment was removed from inside the firehouse.

When the fire department was taken out of service at a special Borough Council meeting on June 9, residents and firefighters packed the room to express their displeasure with the decision.

Lee Eggert said time is running out to get the fire department's operations restarted. Several members are losing interest, problematic because volunteerism for firefighting is already dissipating, Lee Eggert said.

"None of our people have time to waste," Lee Eggert said, adding that the fire company would like work to dissolve itself if there's no hope of returning.

Tuckerton Fire Company No. 1 was accused by the state of not being up to date with certifications for its respiratory equipment. In its original letter to the borough, the DCA found discrepancies with firefighter certifications, saying all 12 members have at least one certification issue, ranging from not having proper credentials for hazardous material operations and Fire Fighter 1 certifications.

The department was fined also $24,500 by the state for lack of certifications last December. The borough appealed the fine, but that motion's status was not clear on Thursday.

Having to force the shutdown, Borough Council had West Tuckerton and Parktown covering the offshore town through mutual aid.

Dale Eggert vowed to Council during public comment at the June 9 meeting that he would be devoted to amending the problem. Mayor Susan Marshall responded, saying she, too, wants to see the company's team back on firetrucks sooner than later.

Dale Eggert is standing behind his firefighters still wanting to protect the borough and getting the company's recent issues shelved, especially because of public perception.

"We don't play politics," Dale Eggert said. "We look like public enemy number one."