Fire caused by cigarette butt quickly extinguished at Wildwood motel

WILDWOOD — A fire at a local motel, started by a carelessly discarded cigarette, was quickly extinguished by area firefighters Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Wildwood Fire Capt. Rob Feltwell of Squad Company 3 and North Wildwood Fire Department Ladder Company 2 were dispatched to the Blue Diamond Motel on New Jersey Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday for a report of an activated fire alarm and the smell of smoke.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames in the utility room on the first floor of the two-story motel and quickly got to work, remaining on scene for about an hour.

Firefighters from Wildwood Crest, Rio Grande, and Stone Harbor were called in for assistance.

There were no injuries during the fire, and damage is estimated at $15,000.

The fire was investigated by the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Wildwood City Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit. It was determined to be accidental.

