Fire burns at Atlantic City Electric building

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A structure fire was reported at the Atlantic City Electric building in Farmington on Saturday night.
Members of the Egg Harbor Township Police and Fire departments responded to the incident at 7:56 p.m., according to a police news release.
The Bargaintown, Cardiff, Farmington, Scullville and West Atlantic City fire companies — all five companies in the township — came out to battle the fire. The Northfield Fire Department came to the scene, too. Firefighters spent about two hours extinguishing the blaze, during which time nearby Fire Road was closed.
The police news release did not identify a specific cause but said fire investigators had determined that the fire was not suspicious. The release did not mention if there were any injuries.
