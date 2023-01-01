 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire burns at Atlantic City Electric building

  • 0
atlantic county breaking carousel

Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority's technical rescue truck used a boat to rescue five people trapped in their cars on Saturday night in Tustin, California.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A structure fire was reported at the Atlantic City Electric building in Farmington on Saturday night.

Members of the Egg Harbor Township Police and Fire departments responded to the incident at 7:56 p.m., according to a police news release.

The Bargaintown, Cardiff, Farmington, Scullville and West Atlantic City fire companies — all five companies in the township — came out to battle the fire. The Northfield Fire Department came to the scene, too. Firefighters spent about two hours extinguishing the blaze, during which time nearby Fire Road was closed.

The police news release did not identify a specific cause but said fire investigators had determined that the fire was not suspicious. The release did not mention if there were any injuries.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News