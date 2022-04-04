Fire breaks out inside Stone Harbor home's outdoor shower

STONE HARBOR — A borough home's outdoor shower caught fire last Thursday morning, the fire department's said on its Facebook page.
Firefighters responded to the home shortly before 11 a.m. Photos online show firefighters working to extinguish a fire in the showering unit connected to the home.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and mutual aid was called off, the department said.
It's unclear what started the fire, or if it has been deemed accidental.
The borough's fire chief and fire administrator could not be reached for comment Monday.
