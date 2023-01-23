Fire breaks out inside Hammonton home

HAMMONTON — Local firefighters took down a blaze at a residence on Monday and limited its spread.
Firefighters were called to the home on 15th Street at about 1:12 p.m., arriving to find smoke and flames coming from the house's kitchen area, the fire department said on Monday afternoon.
Crews "aggressively" attacked the flames from the building's rear, dousing it quickly and stopping fire and smoke spread to nearby hallways, the fire department said.
No personnel injuries were reported.
The fire department did not say if anyone was inside at the time the fire broke out or if any occupants were injured or displaced.
Firefighters from Collings Lakes, Winslow Township and Ancora responded to the blaze, the fire department said.
