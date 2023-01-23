 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire breaks out inside Hammonton home

Fire crews in a California county were faced with an unexpected challenge when they had to rescue 70 dogs and several cats from a house fire. Rescuers were reportedly stunned when they found only three people and as many as 70 Pomeranians needed saving when the garage caught fire.

HAMMONTON — Local firefighters took down a blaze at a residence on Monday and limited its spread.

Firefighters were called to the home on 15th Street at about 1:12 p.m., arriving to find smoke and flames coming from the house's kitchen area, the fire department said on Monday afternoon.

Crews "aggressively" attacked the flames from the building's rear, dousing it quickly and stopping fire and smoke spread to nearby hallways, the fire department said.

No personnel injuries were reported.

The fire department did not say if anyone was inside at the time the fire broke out or if any occupants were injured or displaced.

Firefighters from Collings Lakes, Winslow Township and Ancora responded to the blaze, the fire department said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

