Fire damages Wildwood Crest motel room

WILDWOOD CREST — The Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate a blaze the engulfed a local motel room Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the motel, in the 6400 block of Ocean Avenue, the Wildwood Fire Department said.
Smoke was emanating from a third-floor room at the motel. Once on scene, the fire was quickly knocked down and contained to the room it started in, fire officials said.
The room was unoccupied when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.
