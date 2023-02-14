A man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured several pedestrians in New York City on Monday before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. At least eight people were hurt at two locations, including two people who were in critical condition, the New York City Fire Department said in an email. The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, hitting people on a sidewalk at one point, before police stopped it more than 3 miles (5 kilometers) away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Aerial video from news helicopters showed the truck on a sidewalk, its path blocked by a police cruiser. Authorities were examining the truck to make sure it didn't contain explosives. A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams said a suspect was in custody. “There are no additional credible threats at this time,” Fabien Levy tweeted. The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people in 2017 by mowing them down with a rented truck. It was not clear whether the two events were related.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Firefighters were forced to evacuate an appliance store while battling a blaze there early Tuesday morning. The Refrigerator City building, in the 800 block of West White Horse Pike, broke out around 1 a.m., prompting a response from area firefighters, according to a report from 6ABC. Firefighters needed to use a ladder to fight the blaze for safety reasons, 6ABC reported. The cause of the fire was unknown.
Township police did not immediately respond to a request for comment . This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
