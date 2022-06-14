Fire at Wildwood motel under control as officials report no injuries

WILDWOOD — From a neighboring building, Maria McBride had a clear view of the smoke and flames that began to show from the roof of the Windward Motel at 5200 Ocean Ave. on Tuesday.

She said a young man was on the roof with a fire extinguisher, trying to put out the fire before it spread. She and others were yelling at him to get down and leave the flames to the firefighters who were already on the way.

“It was surreal,” she said.

It took firefighters about 90 minutes to get the smoky blaze under control, and longer to clear the scene Tuesday afternoon, fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said.

No injuries were reported, he said, and the Cape May County fire marshal is investigating the fire's cause.

The first 911 call about the fire came in at 11:28 a.m.

Bergen County man 3rd person to drown in Wildwoods in 8 days At 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call of a swimmer in distress at Youngs Avenue…

By that time, Troiano said, the fire had already gotten a strong start in a crawlspace between the upstairs ceiling and the roof, an open area that extends over much of the building.

The placement presented challenges to firefighters, he said, requiring large sections of the roof to be cut and removed to give access to the flames.

“You could tell the fire had been burning in there for a while prior to our arrival,” Troiano said. “The companies were able to get a trench cut in the roof there.”

Because the fire was essentially protected by the roof, even a rainstorm during the fire did little to help extinguish the blaze. There was also a steady wind, Troiano said, which helped the fire, not his crews.

He said firefighters were stationed on the roof of a neighboring motel as flames shot out to the south. There and behind the motel, he said, firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading.

At the scene as crews were finishing the cleanup a little before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Troiano said he could not estimate the cost of the damage. He did not believe anyone was staying in the motel when the fire broke out, and everyone was able to get out of the building. There were contractors at work at the time, he said.

Fire crews from Wildwood and North Wildwood were at the scene, with a ladder truck extended onto the roof of the motel while firefighters probed for additional hotspots Tuesday afternoon. Fire crews from additional jurisdictions also responded.

McBride, who lives in Washington Township and spends her summers in Wildwood, said the area was crowded over the weekend, but on an overcast June weekday there were fewer people around.

Wildwood police had closed off that block of Ocean Avenue and asked residents to avoid the area between Cresse and Rio Grande avenues while the fire was still threatening.

In May, Wildwood fire crews assisted Wildwood Crest at another motel fire on Ocean Avenue, this one in the 6400 block. In that instance, a fire broke out in a unit on the fourth floor of the property. Firefighters said that fire was contained to the unit where it began.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.