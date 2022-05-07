 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Find tide times, coastal flooding forecast for the Jersey Shore here

  • 0
Winter Storm

Joseph Martucci weatherman working during major coastal flooding storm in Atlantic City Monday Feb 1, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Staff Photographer Edward Lea

Below are Jersey Shore locations with previous and forecast tide data. The forecasts show whether minor, moderate or major flood stage will be expected. 

Sandy Hook

Official Forecast

Barnegat Light

Official Forecast

Atlantic City

Official Forecast

Ocean City

Official Forecast

Cape May

Official Forecast

Maurice River at Bivalve

Official Forecast

Tide Times

Find high tide times near you

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News