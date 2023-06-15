OCEAN CITY – Public hearings and final votes on two ordinances aimed at limiting disruptions from rowdy teenagers are planned for a special City Council meeting a 1 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave.

One will revise the city’s curfew for juveniles to 11 p.m., instead of 1 a.m., and the other will ban backpacks and other bags from the Boardwalk as of 8 p.m. each night.

Both ordinances mention large crowds of juveniles that disrupted the resort over Memorial Day weekend, which has drawn other changes in Ocean City, including a decision to close the beaches as of 8 p.m. each day.

City Council introduced the changes as a special meeting after the holiday weekend, typically seen as the kickoff to the summer tourist season each year. The ordinance amending the curfew describes the crowds of teens as a danger to first responders, to bystander enjoying the weekend, and to the juveniles themselves.

“The city has an interest to promote the safety and wellbeing of the city’s youngest citizens, persons under 18 years of age, whose inexperience renders them particularly vulnerable to becoming participants in unlawful activities, particularly unlawful drug activities and to being victimized by older perpetrators of crime,” reads the new ordinance set for a final vote.

City officials say they wanted to complete the change before Fathers’ Day weekend, which they described as the next busy weekend of the late spring, when the city sees large crowds of juveniles.

Over the past two summers, beach towns have struggled to address large crowds of juveniles, with some area officials blaming statewide juvenile justice reforms they allege limit the options of police in dealing with those under 18.

In Ocean City, police tolerate large gatherings on the beach on summer evenings, with officers keeping an eye on the crowds. But Boardwalk merchants, members of the public and city officials agreed that the number of teens and the level of disruption over Memorial Day weekend could no longer be tolerated.

Police responded to close to 1,000 incidents over the weekend, including thefts, fights, shoplifting and property damage, and EMTS took nine teens to the hospital who were unconscious from excessive alcohol consumption.