Final piece of Middle Township bike path another step toward countywide connectivity

“It took a lot of heavy lifting and the cooperation of multiple agencies to bring this project to the starting gate,” Donohue said.

Egg Harbor Township Committee adopts rules to allow cannabis businesses EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Wednesday unanimously adopted rules governin…

Construction on the Middle portion of the path began in 2006, while an extension project started in 2016. When the latest project is completed, it will connect with the Dennis path at Brooks Avenue, on the border of the two communities.

From the current northern end of the Middle bike path, the extension will run next to Court House-South Dennis Road, cross the Stone Harbor Golf Course, then move back into the Atlantic City Electric right-of-way. When completed, it will bring the total distance of the path through Middle Township to about 13 miles.

In Dennis Township, Gimeno said, planning is underway for another phase of bike path construction, further extending the existing path. The aim is to connect with Woodbine, which already has a network of bike lanes and paths.

“Woodbine is going to serve as the hub for the trail,” Gimeno said.

That will leave Upper Township as the final piece. The township is already discussing options for a bike and pedestrian route to Harbor Avenue at the foot of the parkway bridge, where the county is already spending more than $1 million on improvements to the bayside beach and parking area.

2 accused of selling weed out of Cape May Court House smoke shop MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two township residents were arrested Monday for selling marijuana out of a…