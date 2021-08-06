Final piece of Middle Township bike path another step toward countywide connectivity

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The latest portion of the township’s bike path is set to move forward, adding 4.16 miles to the north of the Cape May County Park & Zoo.
As it stands, there is a continuous bike route leading from the zoo near the north end of Middle Township to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal in Lower Township. The latest addition will connect the route to the bike path in Dennis Township.
Long-term plans could see the bike route extended into Upper Township and tied in to a pedestrian and bike lane on the Garden State Parkway bridge over the Great Egg Harbor Bay, allowing riders to safely reach the lengthy bike route in Atlantic County as well.
“There are a couple of missing pieces, but we’ve made some tremendous progress,” said Leslie Gimeno, Cape May County’s planning director.
The first section of the path dates from the late 1990s in the Cold Spring area of Lower Township. For the past 20 years, communities built piecemeal paths and created bike lanes along existing routes. Several beach communities created bicycle-friendly routes, but county officials continued to plan for a central dedicated bike route running along the spine of Cape May County.
As the focus on STEM education deepened over the past decade, school officials began to shif…
The process got a big boost around 2014, when officials expanded the county’s open space fund to allow it to fund parks and recreation projects.
According to Gimeno, municipal representatives attended a meeting to discuss priorities for the fund. Regional bike paths topped their list.
“That tipped the scales,” she said.
Middle Township Committee unanimously approved the latest project in July, with construction set to take four to six months. The county open space fund will put close to $2.3 million into the project, according to township officials, recently approving an additional $615,314.
Much of the existing route runs along a right-of-way of Atlantic City Electric, which retains the right to service and maintain the power lines.
A word common to Arabic, Persian and Urdu — three of the languages Muqqadas Ejaz speaks in a…
“They’ve been extremely cooperative and generous,” Gimeno said.
In public meetings, Mayor Tim Donohue has said the final section of the bike path in Middle presented challenges. Officials had to find a route along wetlands and past private property to tie in to Dennis Township’s existing path.
The original plan for the extension required three realignments to navigate around endangered species areas, state regulations, residential concerns and private and public easements. Each time, Middle had to survey land, determine boundaries for wetlands and prepare new plans.
Middle Township received approval in the spring from the state Department of Environmental Protection for a plan submitted last fall, according to township officials.
“It took a lot of heavy lifting and the cooperation of multiple agencies to bring this project to the starting gate,” Donohue said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Wednesday unanimously adopted rules governin…
Construction on the Middle portion of the path began in 2006, while an extension project started in 2016. When the latest project is completed, it will connect with the Dennis path at Brooks Avenue, on the border of the two communities.
From the current northern end of the Middle bike path, the extension will run next to Court House-South Dennis Road, cross the Stone Harbor Golf Course, then move back into the Atlantic City Electric right-of-way. When completed, it will bring the total distance of the path through Middle Township to about 13 miles.
In Dennis Township, Gimeno said, planning is underway for another phase of bike path construction, further extending the existing path. The aim is to connect with Woodbine, which already has a network of bike lanes and paths.
“Woodbine is going to serve as the hub for the trail,” Gimeno said.
That will leave Upper Township as the final piece. The township is already discussing options for a bike and pedestrian route to Harbor Avenue at the foot of the parkway bridge, where the county is already spending more than $1 million on improvements to the bayside beach and parking area.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two township residents were arrested Monday for selling marijuana out of a…
According to municipal engineer Paul Dietrich, the township plans to first establish bicycle routes connecting its schools and parks, with a long-term expectation to connect to Woodbine as well.
The closure of the B.L. England power plant has opened new possibilities, Dietrich said. Rail lines leading to the plant, which once served trains delivering tons of coal, are now idle and could be good candidates for rails-to-trails grants or other programs.
Residents and visitors have shown huge interest in bicycling, especially on designated lanes, according to Diane Wieland, the county's tourism director. Many visitors want options beyond the beach, and are interested in physical activity along with ecotourism.
Much of the existing route runs through forest or along wetlands. According to Gimeno, there are also bike lanes on the bridge heading over the Cape May Canal into West Cape May, connecting to even more routes.
If a bike route running about 40 miles from Pleasantville to Cape May Point is not going to be enough, you don’t have to stop at the water. With miles more of bike paths and lanes on the Delaware side of the bay, riders are loading their bikes onto the Cape May-Lewes Ferry in increasing numbers, according to Jim Salmon, spokesman for the Delaware River and Bay Authority. A round-trip ferry ticket with a bike is $18, the same as a foot passenger.
People are heading in both directions with their bikes with plans to explore the available routes, Salmon said. Past the southern end of the Cold Spring bike path at Sandman Boulevard in Lower Township, there are bike lanes leading to the ferry.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.