Final phase of Showboat Atlantic City redevelopment begins

ATLANTIC CITY — Showboat will feature remodeled rooms just in time for summer now that the final phase of the hotel's $50 million renovation project is underway, the resort's management said on Tuesday.

“The Showboat is the only true family-friendly, year-round resort in Atlantic City and these major investments demonstrate our ongoing commitment to elevate guests’ experiences,” Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments Inc. and the hotel's owner, said in a statement.

About 800 rooms, suites, the lobby and other areas of the Showboat Atlantic City are planned to be updated as part of the effort.

The remodeling comes as Blatstein's $100 million waterpark opens in over the summer.

"The room and other property enhancements will ensure the stay experience aligns with our extraordinary entertainment offerings that we have developed in recent years," Blatstein said.

The hotel is being remodeled with modern coastal furnishings. Technology updates will enable guests to access their rooms through their mobile devices, hotel management said.

The city's beach will be featured in themes at the lobby and common areas, hotel management said.

Blatstein's company acquired the property in 2016. The former casino was one of several that closed early last decade as the resorts gaming industry began seeing a downturn because of other nearby competitors.

Since Blatstein's purchase, Lucky Snake at Showboat, said to be the state's largest arcade featuring multiple entertainment concepts, opened there in 2021. On top of the arcade, it features a sports bar, indoor venues for live entertainment and improved convention and meeting spaces.

Last summer, an indoor go-kart track was added as another amenity.

“Open now for our seventh summer, we know how much our guests enjoy staying with us at Showboat and look forward to elevating that experience even more with these renovations,” said Blatstein. “At Tower, we’ve always believed in Atlantic City and can’t wait to open our waterpark."

Blatstein is also taking his investment in the city outside of the tourism industry. He is one of several developers that have published plans to redevelop Badar Field, the city's municipal airport of the Black Horse Pike.

There, he wants to build 10,000 market-rate rental housing units worth about $3 billion.