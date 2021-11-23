Film shot in Atlantic City staring Halle Berry airs on Netflix starting Wednesday

ATLANTIC CITY — Streamers can begin watching Halle Berry's new film, part of which was shot in Atlantic City, on Wednesday.

"Bruised" is the Oscar winner's directorial debut. The movie was filmed entirely in New Jersey, including at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, and tells the story of a former mixed-martial arts fighter struggling to regain custody of her son and rekindle her athletic career.

The film also was shot in Newark.

“We are delighted that Halle Berry chose the Garden State to make her feature film directorial debut, and that Atlantic City will be front and center,” New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way said in a statement. “Throughout the production in both Atlantic City and Newark, the team behind 'Bruised' spent nearly $10 million in New Jersey and hired hundreds of local cast and crew members to bring this project to the big screen.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

New Jersey has become a more attractive spot for filmmakers in recent years.