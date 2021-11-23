Film shot in Atlantic City staring Halle Berry airs on Netflix starting Wednesday

 Skip to main content
Actress Halle Berry meet with children from Atlantic City on set of the movie called "Bruised inside the main arena of Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, NJ

ATLANTIC CITY — Streamers can begin watching Halle Berry's new film, part of which was shot in Atlantic City, on Wednesday.

"Bruised" is the Oscar winner's directorial debut. The movie was filmed entirely in New Jersey, including at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, and tells the story of a former mixed-martial arts fighter struggling to regain custody of her son and rekindle her athletic career. 

The film also was shot in Newark.

“We are delighted that Halle Berry chose the Garden State to make her feature film directorial debut, and that Atlantic City will be front and center,” New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way said in a statement. “Throughout the production in both Atlantic City and Newark, the team behind 'Bruised' spent nearly $10 million in New Jersey and hired hundreds of local cast and crew members to bring this project to the big screen.”

New Jersey has become a more attractive spot for filmmakers in recent years.

The New Jersey Film and Digital Media Tax Credit Program offers eligible production companies a 30%-35% transferable tax credit on qualified film production expenses, and an additional 2% diversity bonus for qualified productions. 

Motion picture and television production in New Jersey has increased since the Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act took effect in 2018, and businesses across the state are profiting.

In 2019, production work enhanced the local economy by more than $420 million and created thousands of jobs. Filmmakers have spent more than $500 million in New Jersey this year, according to the State Department.

Other recent New Jersey projects include "The Many Saints of Newark," a prequel to HBO's "The Sopranos," Hulu’s "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" and "West Side Story," a remake of the Broadway play directed by Steven Spielberg.

