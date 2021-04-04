Film lovers return to South Jersey movie theaters to see 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

Giancarlo Palomo, 11, of Pleasantville, was fortunate that his older sister, Alessandra Palomo, 12, wanted to see “Godzilla vs. Kong” because Sunday he entered a movie theater for the first time since the pandemic.

“My sister likes the action,” said Giancarlo Palomo, a fifth grader at Leeds Avenue Elementary School, whose father also attended the movies. “I like King Kong (more than Godzilla).”

Greg Whissell, 57, of Wildwood Crest, says he has traveled to see films every weekend since South Jersey movie theaters reopened in the fall. He likes to make the day of it by grabbing lunch at a local restaurant after the movie.

On Saturday, Whissell saw the supernatural horror film “The Unholy,” which also opened this past weekend. At 1 p.m. Sunday, he was at the Tilton’s Imax waiting for “Godzilla vs. Kong” to start. With the social distancing, mask wearing and cleaning, he said he has felt comfortable entering movie theaters.

“I love movies,” said Whissell, who added horror movies are his favorite. “I usually see the first showing of the day. That’s when less people go.”

