Film lovers return to South Jersey movie theaters to see 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

NORTHFIELD — Kaz Sakib has sat inside a movie theater only twice since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Once in the fall to see director Christopher Nolan’s science fiction action-thriller “Tenet” and for the first Imax showing of “Godzilla vs. Kong” at 1 p.m. Easter Sunday afternoon at the Tilton Square Theatre.
“I’m a huge Godzilla nerd,” said Sakib, 22, of Atlantic City, who added the previous Godzilla movie, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” didn’t live up to his expectations. “I’m hoping it’s (the new film) better than the last one.”
With $48.5 million earned at the box office over the five-day holiday weekend in North America, according to Warner Bros., “Godzilla vs. Kong” had the most successful opening weekend in this country of any movie since the start of the pandemic.
Brett DeNafo, co-owner of the Tilton Square Theatre in Northfield and the Harbor Square Theatre in Stone Harbor, said “Godzilla vs. Kong” has been his most successful movie since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019.
“It is beating expectations. It was projected to be $30 million,” said DeNafo about the predicted opening weekend box office for “Godzilla Vs. Kong.” “Before this weekend, Friday and Saturday nights have been decent. ... Right around Thanksgiving, our Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays have been keeping us alive.”
Giancarlo Palomo, 11, of Pleasantville, was fortunate that his older sister, Alessandra Palomo, 12, wanted to see “Godzilla vs. Kong” because Sunday he entered a movie theater for the first time since the pandemic.
“My sister likes the action,” said Giancarlo Palomo, a fifth grader at Leeds Avenue Elementary School, whose father also attended the movies. “I like King Kong (more than Godzilla).”
Greg Whissell, 57, of Wildwood Crest, says he has traveled to see films every weekend since South Jersey movie theaters reopened in the fall. He likes to make the day of it by grabbing lunch at a local restaurant after the movie.
On Saturday, Whissell saw the supernatural horror film “The Unholy,” which also opened this past weekend. At 1 p.m. Sunday, he was at the Tilton’s Imax waiting for “Godzilla vs. Kong” to start. With the social distancing, mask wearing and cleaning, he said he has felt comfortable entering movie theaters.
“I love movies,” said Whissell, who added horror movies are his favorite. “I usually see the first showing of the day. That’s when less people go.”
Movie theaters across South Jersey reopened this weekend, albeit to much less fanfare than i…
Accommodations made at the Tilton Square and Harbor Square movie theater to make seeing films safe for the public, including disinfecting supplies, extra employees and UV lighting for seat cleaning, added from 10% to 15% to the overhead costs of running the theaters, DeNafo said.
The Regal Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 in Mays Landing remained closed over the weekend. Stickers on the door said it is temporarily closed. The Regal website says the theater will reopen May 7. The Imax Theatre at Tropicana Atlantic City also is closed, which means Tilton Square and Harbor Square are the only open movie theaters in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
“We lost money, but we did it to keep our customers happy, and we wanted to keep our employees working,” said DeNafo, who added his movie theaters have remained open since they first opened the doors again in September.
DeNafo and his partners, Clint Bunting and Scot Kaufman, still plan to open the three-screen Ventnor Square Theatre in Ventnor somewhere between May 10 and 20 even though current state social distancing requirements mean they cannot fill even the allowed 50% capacity of their theaters.
