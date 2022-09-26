Support grows in Atlantic City for nonpartisan elections, mayor still opposed

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. continues to oppose moving the city back to a nonpartisan form of government, even as support for the idea grows with Council President George Tibbitt deciding to support it.

City voters will consider a ballot question Nov. 8, to decide whether to move to nonpartisan elections held in May.

Tibbitt joins the only Republican on council, 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, Democratic Councilwoman LaToya Dunston of the 2nd Ward and at-large Councilman Bruce Weekes in supporting the change.

"After careful consideration and looking at all the facts, it's not a Democratic or Republican thing," Tibbitt said Monday, after first sharing his decision with WPG Talk radio. "It's about regular day-to-day people being able to get involved in the process. There is a tremendous amount of every day people who could do an excellent job turning this city around."

With parties controlling who can run, Tibbitt said, many people are simply not welcome into the process.

"It's hard for a non-politically connected person to get involved, with the cost of these elections," Tibbitt said.

But Small called the effort an attempt to harm the Democratic Party, led by (state Sen.) Vince Polistina and (Assembly members) Claire Swift and Don Guardian," all GOP members, Small said Monday.

Small and eight of nine council members are Democrats.

"That's who is behind it — and Callaway puppets on City Council," Small said.

Craig Callaway is a political enemy of Small who controlled the city Democratic committee for years, but Small and his supporters gained leadership on the committee in June 2021.

Callaway has not responded to requests for comment.

The committee's influence would be greatly lessened if the city moves to nonpartisan elections, and Small has accused Callaway of being behind the move as a way of lessening Small's influence.

Small also said personal animosity is behind the effort.

"The administration is making so much progress. We are getting more things done and there is a lot of envy and jealousy among my colleagues," Small said.

Polistina and other Republicans have denied being involved in the petition drive that resulted in the ballot question, but have said they would welcome the change to lessen the partisan divide.

If the ballot question passes, council would still be made up of nine members, six of whom represent wards and three of whom are at-large members. But there would no longer be primary elections, just a local general election in May.

Small has scheduled a press conference on the topic for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, however, said Monday he remains against the switch, and believes the current system has resulted in a diverse and effective group of council members.

"Going back to nonpartisan elections would cost I believe $60,000," Shabazz said, for the extra May election. Primaries and November general elections would still be held for county, state and federal offices.

"I'm also a homeowner and taxpayer, and it's not a prudent use of our tax dollars," Shabazz said.

Shabazz also questioned whether May city elections would result in fewer people voting, and end up being a form of voter suppression.

"We would be out of the cycle people are used to," Shabazz said of June primaries and November general elections.

The effort to change how elections are run is being spearheaded by the Atlantic City Independence Committee. It is led by residents Andra Williams, former GOP council candidate Matthew Diullio-Jusino, Karim Ullah, Oveta Thompson and Jennifer Speed.

Williams, the spokesperson for the group, has denied that Callaway or Republicans are behind it. She has said the group wants to make it easier for residents to be involved in city politics.

Neither Dunston nor Weekes is a strong supporter of Small.

Dunston has filed a $1 million tort claim against the state, claiming Small and other council members conspired against her in an illegal meeting unknown to the public and have harassed her in various ways.

Weekes was elected on Small's ticket, but has since taken positions at odds with Small.

When asked if his differing position on nonpartisan elections would hurt his relationship with Small, Tibbitt said it won't affect how he approaches city business.

"I don't have to like you to work with you, and to do the city's business," Tibbitt said. "I'm not going to let personalities get involved in a good business decision."

Tibbitt also said it would be good for Atlantic City voters to focus just on Atlantic City issues in May elections, and not be influenced by any outside races held during primaries and November general elections.

In July, City Council voted against voluntarily moving to a nonpartisan form of government at its meeting, with a vote of 6-3.

At that meeting, Kurtz, Weekes and Dunston voted to make the change, but Tibbitt did not — although he sponsored the resolution to do so in acknowledgement of the number of signatures garnered, he said at the time.

Shabazz, 1st Ward Councilman Aaron "Sporty" Randolph, at-large Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall, 4th Ward Councilman Hossain Morshed and 5th Ward Councilman Muhammad Zia also voted no.

If the ballot question succeeds, candidates would run as individuals rather than as party representatives. The city long held nonpartisan elections, but changed to a partisan form in 2001.

In 2020, Atlantic City Residents for Good Government, a group backed by Resorts Casino Hotel owner Morris Bailey and labor unions, tried to make more radical changes.

Its referendum to change the mayor-council form of government to a council-manager form was rejected by voters in a special election in May 2020.