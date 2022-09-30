Fight continues over Upper Township winery plan

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The state Agricultural Development Committee dismissed an appeal related to a plan for a new winery in the Beesleys Point section of the township, according to a letter sent to attorneys Friday.

In it, Brian Smith, the chief of legal affairs for the committee, described the filing of the appeal as premature.

“They just appealed too early,” said Colin Bell, an attorney for Mike and Robin Halpern, owners of a parcel off Route 9 where they hope to eventually open the Ocean City Winery.

According to Bell, the appeal could be refiled after a final decision from the Cape May County Agricultural Development Board. It will be up to that board to decide on an agricultural management plan, Bell said.

Friday’s decision is the latest volley in a fight between neighbors over the property, which had been a Christmas tree farm for decades. Grapes now grow in rows on the property, as yards surrounding the land sprout signs saying “No Winery.”

Each side tried to present the other as unyielding and unreasonable. Mike Halpern says he has already compromised enough, while many of his neighbors believe the plans will fundamentally damage their community.

“We want to keep this a peaceful and bucolic neighborhood the way it is,” said Rae Jaffe, who lives near the vineyard. She and other neighbors gathered recently in her backyard to discuss their opposition to the winery.

As if to drive home her point, wrens bickered in a nearby feeder over some choice piece of birdseed, while a hummingbird buzzed and hovered among the red flowers in planters on the deck.

Most of the neighbors declined to give their names. Jaffe and her neighbor, Maria Busz, argued the winery will fundamentally change their way of life and impact the values of their properties.

They have several objections, but the two main points are that the use of pesticides and other sprays on the grapes at the farm damages their enjoyment of the properties and possibly the health of residents and their children.

“We have well water here, and it’s a big concern for the neighbors,” said Busz. Other neighbors say the chemicals have drifted into neighboring yards or onto the street.

The other main concern is that the increased traffic and noise of the winery tasting room will be a significant disruption. In public meetings, neighbors have raised concerns about increased traffic, the potential of intoxicated drivers after wine tastings and the noise from events held on the property.

Around the corner from where the neighbors gathered, Michael Halpern was sitting outside, looking over the grapes.

He said he has already made multiple concessions on the use of the property, including promises not to hold weddings or other events, aside from family gatherings, or have outdoor music. He also agreed to limit the hours of public access, with the latest being 6 p.m., according to a list he provided.

All pesticides and fungicides used are done so according to the label and in compliance with state regulations, Halpern said.

“They filed three dozen complaints with the EPA and the DEP. Every single one of those has been cleared in our favor,” he said. He said he is properly licensed and uses the chemicals exactly as directed.

The neighbors provided documents from the DEP that showed multiple complaints about pesticide use. Each one includes the DEP finding that the use was not in violation. Halpern provided a copy of the same document.

Some neighbors suggested if the farm were organic, and sold the grapes elsewhere instead of opening a winery, that would satisfy them. Halpern countered that he has been using organic sprays for more than a month but will not operate as an organic farm.

Going organic would mean losing a significant amount of the crop, according to Halpern.

“You do not make it up in the bottle price,” he said.

The state-level decision Friday is not the final word. The county agricultural board must still decide on an agricultural management plan, which Bell said will include a site plan under New Jersey’s Right to Farm legislation. That would mean the proposal would not require review by the township Planning Board, another potential source of contention.

The neighbors argue the land is too small to qualify as a commercial farm, a position with which township officials agree, they said. The property is more than 5 acres, but they say the house cannot be counted toward that total.

“The township’s contention is that he doesn’t have five farmable acres,” Jaffe said. “He did an end-run around the township and went to the county AG board.”

Halpern also said the township is in direct opposition to the winery plans.

The matter has been discussed in closed-door sessions by the Township Committee, and the township has hired an attorney to represent its interests in the matter, but Mayor Curtis Corson would not say where the township falls.

“I can’t really comment because that’s ongoing litigation,” Corson said Friday.

There are more decisions to be made, but Bell argues it has already been established that the property is a commercial winery.

A former owner sold the development rights to the property.

“The only thing you can do is farm on it,” Bell said. “The property didn’t get any smaller.”

There is a gate at the entrance on Route 9, and no trespassing signs where there used to be access to the tree farm on Bayaire Road, the closest road to the site.

The Halperns own another, larger vineyard in Camden County. It’s harvest time at both sites, with the couple picking cabernet sauvignon and Chambourcin for red wine and vidal blanc and another grape for the white. The other site brought in 2½ tons of grapes.

Halpern said they already have a buyer.

“Every grape we grow gets sold,” Halpern said.

As a tree farm, the site had little impact on the neighborhood except in December. Jaffe said she would rather see homes built on the site. According to Bell, with the development rights sold to the county years ago, that is not an option.

“I don’t know what else they want,” Halpern said. “They don’t want us farming here. They don’t want anything here. So it doesn’t make much difference how many concessions we offer them.”

Put the question in a separate interview, Jaffe said, “We’d like to see him go away.”

There are now seven wineries in Cape May County, most in the southern portion. In 2018, the Cape May Peninsula became New Jersey’s fourth designated American Viticultural Area.

“There’s no other winery in this situation,” Jaffe said. “I’ve been to those wineries. They are not totally ringed with houses. It’s not the proper area for what he wants to do.”

Halpern said he does not know how long it could be before he has wine in bottles ready to sell. Once approvals are in place, it will be years before any wine is ready.

“I wouldn’t even hazard a guess at this point,” he said. “I couldn’t even begin to tell you, because every time we win, we get appealed.”