Fight continues over how to fix Landisville fire company issues

"Combining competent and certified firefighters from Minotola Fire Company, with non-certified or adequately trained remaining members and management from the Landisville Fire Company will just recreate the issues experienced by Landisville Fire Company and places our trained and certified firefighters at risk," said the letter signed by commissioners Steven LaPorta, Anthony Abriola, Jeff Pace, Brian Ewan and Justin Lilla.

James said he has lived in Buena most of his life. A former Northfield police chief, he retired two years ago to Florida, but he still has family here and is concerned about the community.

"I started right out of high school as a volunteer fireman (in Landisville)," James said. "I hate seeing this. It doesn't have to be that way."

Whatever the borough does, James said, "More research should be conducted before the borough blindly gives away over $300,000 and millions of dollars of equipment without objectively giving the LVFC a fair chance to rectify the issues at hand so that they may continue with their community service."

James said Landisville cannot remedy all of the violations until the borough allows it to reopen, but the borough has suspended it at least until June.