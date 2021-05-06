Fight continues over how to fix Landisville fire company issues

BUENA — A former councilman's proposal to consolidate the borough's two volunteer fire companies into one new municipal department, as a way of handling violations at the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company, was met with strong opposition Thursday by the mayor and the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company.
Former Councilman and former assistant chief in the Landisville company Robert L. James Jr. said his suggestion was in lieu of the borough's plan to disband Landisville, which he said is being treated too harshly. In some cases, the rules it broke were also broken by the Minotola company, he said.
The Borough Council voted 4-1-1 last Monday night to apply to the state Local Finance Board to dissolve the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company and to expand the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company to cover the area.
James suggested in a May 4 letter to the mayor and council that both companies be disbanded and a new entity be created called the Buena Borough Volunteer Fire Department.
"This new organization would be a part of the municipal government, with a volunteer chief appointed by the mayor with the consent of council," James wrote.
Consolidation under municipal oversight would enable the borough to have better control of fire prevention operations, while avoiding the loss of Landisville's volunteer base, James said Thursday.
"More importantly, (consolidation) would subject the spending to the normal annual budgeting approval process, with greater oversight," James wrote.
Mayor David Zappariello released a one-sentence statement about the idea Thursday.
"Buena Borough mayor and council are not considering the creation of a borough fire department under municipal oversight," Zappariello said.
Last fall, a Landisville volunteer contacted the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety, Division of Consumer Affairs and Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health about deficiencies and compliance issues within the Landisville company. It resulted in more than two dozen violations being issued by state agencies.
They included a lack of policy for workplace accidents, blood-borne pathogens and Hazmat incidents. There was no labeling of any chemicals kept in the building, which must have a safety data sheet. Some gear issued to active members was out of date per National Fire Protection Association standards, a whistleblower said. There were no reported injuries stemming from highlighted issues.
Zappariello also provided a copy of a letter he received from the commissioners of Fire District #2 — the Minotola company — saying they are "diametrically opposed" to James' idea. They doubted they could work with the Landisville volunteers, and said Landisville supporters have been putting in Open Public Records Act requests to get information on Minotola, "fishing for anything negative or noncompliant."
"Combining competent and certified firefighters from Minotola Fire Company, with non-certified or adequately trained remaining members and management from the Landisville Fire Company will just recreate the issues experienced by Landisville Fire Company and places our trained and certified firefighters at risk," said the letter signed by commissioners Steven LaPorta, Anthony Abriola, Jeff Pace, Brian Ewan and Justin Lilla.
James said he has lived in Buena most of his life. A former Northfield police chief, he retired two years ago to Florida, but he still has family here and is concerned about the community.
"I started right out of high school as a volunteer fireman (in Landisville)," James said. "I hate seeing this. It doesn't have to be that way."
Whatever the borough does, James said, "More research should be conducted before the borough blindly gives away over $300,000 and millions of dollars of equipment without objectively giving the LVFC a fair chance to rectify the issues at hand so that they may continue with their community service."
James said Landisville cannot remedy all of the violations until the borough allows it to reopen, but the borough has suspended it at least until June.
"There's tons of money for regionalization and consolidation right now," James said of grant money. "If you are looking at consolidation, you can have experts come in and make recommendations ... instead of willy-nilly waiting for the opportunity to shut down an organization based on complaints that can be easily rectified."
Landisville has about $300,000 in the bank, he said, which was raised by its volunteers and from residents. Minotola has a much smaller budget and fewer resources, he said.
And Minotola would not be able to absorb Landisville's more than 20 volunteers. It has a membership cap of 35 under its bylaws, James said, and has 30 volunteers now.
The audit of the Landisville company found two discrepancies in spending practices that James called "slight." The Minotola company was using similar practices that violated rules, he said, and only changed them when the Landisville audit showed they should be changed.
Both companies used a credit card for purchases, which is against the state administrative code. Both stopped the practice once they were advised it was against the rules.
And both used purchase orders that did not include a claimant certification clause, for the vendor to sign off attesting to the correctness of the order, James said. Both changed the forms once the rules were clear.
