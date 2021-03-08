Female snow leopard latest addition to Cape May County Zoo

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A new snow leopard has arrived at the Cape May County Zoo and will continue the zoo's breeding program, county officials announced Monday.

Maliha, an 8-year-old female snow leopard, arrived recently from the Roger Williams Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island and will be paired with male snow leopard, Bataar, according to zoo veterinarian Dr. Alexander Ernst.

"We are excited to continue the work that Himani, our original female snow leopard, started over 10 years ago. Every successful birth is a small step towards the preservation of the species in the wild," Ernst added.

Maliha was sent to the Cape May County Zoo by the Species Survival Plan as a strong genetic match for Baatar.

The Cape May County Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which has a mission to oversee the population management of select species to enhance the conservation of species in the wild.

It is estimated there are approximately 3,500 to 7,000 snow leopards left. They are considered endangered and facing extinction. Snow leopards live for 15–18 years in the wild and can live for up to 25 years in zoos.

Maliha can be viewed every day at the Walter Trettin Snow Leopard Habitat.

The zoo is currently open from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

